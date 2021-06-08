Turkey to participate in renewable energy projects in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish companies are interested in participating in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan’s territories recently liberated from the Armenian occupation, tenergy minister Parviz Shahbazov has said.

He made this remark during the 4th Energy and Natural Resources Summit, organized by Turkuvaz Media Group and held with the support of Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“In particular, there are opportunities for cooperation in the construction of wind power plants in Lachin and Kalbajar,” the minister underlined.

Shahbazov emphasized that the cooperation with Turkish companies in the process of turning Karabakh into a “green energy” zone is attractive and can also be a symbol of solidarity.

Moreover, the minister noted that the projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP and Southern Gas Corridor, which are the products of joint political will, guarantee the energy security of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and other countries, turn the energy cooperation into a continuous process.

Shahbazov stated that so far, more than 437 million tons of Azerbaijani oil has been shipped to Turkish and world markets through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. He added that some 81.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Shah Deniz field was transported to Turkey via gas pipelines.

Meanwhile, 2.2 billion cubic meters out of 4.1 billion cubic meters of gas was transported to Turkey through Trans-Anatolian Pipeline, during the first five months of 2021.

Likewise, the minister emphasized that during this period, TAP exported 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.

“Joint energy projects turn both countries into important global energy hubs and signify the Eurasian energy map,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister noted SOCAR’s participation in the oil refining-petrochemical-energy and logistics integration project in Turkey and natural gas distribution, as another contribution of the movement towards common goals.

It was noted that joint cooperation in the field of energy, including STAR Oil Refinery, Petkim and other projects, forms the pillar of Azerbaijan's investment in Turkey.

“Azerbaijan's investment in Turkey has increased to $18.3 billion, while Turkey's investment in Azerbaijan has increased to $13 billion,” Shahbazov underlined.

The minister also added that the opportunities created by the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity will further bring both countries closer to the goals of the strategic, including the energy transition process, by ensuring the development of the relations on the rising line.

It should be noted that the minister made a speech at the event organized under the motto "Energy of Turkey - Rethinking the energy industry after the pandemic".

The event attended by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Dönmez, Executive Director of International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, was continued with speeches and discussions on three panels.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Additionally, earlier this month Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.