Hope that by studying Azerbaijan's experience in religion, new doctrine aimed at world peace will emerge - Deputy Chairman

I hope that by studying the experience of Azerbaijan in the field of religion, a new doctrine or theory aimed at establishing world peace will emerge. The statement came from Hasan Karimzadeh's reference on the book "Religion and Ideological Security" authored by Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Sayavush Heydarov.

The reference says: “Sayavush Heydarov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in his book "Religion and Ideological Security" which consists of 6 chapters discussed the processes related to religious security in the world, existing challenges and ways to combat them, and initiatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan to ensure the security of religious beliefs and religious freedom. The information on the topics mentioned in the chapters of the book is of great importance in terms of the processes taking place in the world”.

In the introductory part of the book, we read: Religion, in addition to playing the role of a spiritual center in the modern world, is also of strategic importance internationally in areas such as globalization, intercultural relations, and the establishment of common security. Especially since the end of the twentieth century, religious beliefs have become a very influential factor in the world. If religion, in its original essence, was a factor of progress, over time, distortions were allowed. All these points require attention to the true function and purpose of religion. It is very important for religion to remain within the framework of moral values and fulfill its true function. Superstition and bigotry lead to the closure of religious consciousness, resulting in fanaticism and radicalism.

Today, it is almost impossible to resolve existing tensions and avoid potential conflicts without identifying the causes of negative trends and processes in the world. At a time when globalization is accelerating, negative processes are happening very fast in the world. Undoubtedly, the establishment of religious security is a very important issue for global security.

Unfortunately, the world community allows a number of delays in preventing the negative trends in this area. Of course, in this case, positive results are not achieved, on the contrary, religious conflicts are becoming more and more persistent. The analysis of these negative processes and the challenges of modern times require that timely preventive diplomatic-political and other preventive measures be taken, as well as the fight against the consequences of religious radicalism and extremism, the causes of which must be investigated and eliminated in a timely manner.

In many countries, religious beliefs have led to unpredictable political behavior as a result of the use of religious beliefs as a tool to manage various political currents, disrupt public order, and create socio-political crises.

Religious radicalism, extremist tendencies, sectarianism, religious interference in politics, interference in the process of globalization, attempts to forcibly change the constitutional structures of countries, pose serious threats to national security and the world community.

Undoubtedly, ensuring the security of religious beliefs is an important condition for ensuring the overall security of the international community. Technological development and innovation have led to the rapid spread of information. Unfortunately, social networks are sometimes considered an important tool for false propaganda, lies and radical news. As a result, tensions between religions have led to bloody wars and humanitarian tragedies. Preventing such threatening processes, which are considered to be a great danger to the human race, is one of the main concerns of people. In this regard, there is a great need for sincere discussions and cooperation to ensure religious security in the international arena.

Today, it is time for the UN and other international organizations to look at religious security as an integral part of global security and to take practical action to constantly study and improve the international experience on the subject. Otherwise, as noted in Sayavush Heydarov's book "Religion and Ideological Security", the world community may face a process of clash of civilizations.

At a time when there are negative trends in this field in the world, my acquaintance with this book has once again convinced me that the strategy presented by the Azerbaijani government to ensure the safety of people in practice is a valuable contribution to the world.

The book emphasizes that according to the experience gained in accordance with the religious strategy of the Azerbaijani state if the state ensures the religious security of citizens anywhere in the world, there will be no environment that causes tensions.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Azerbaijan is an example of the development of religion-state relations. The foundation for the development of religion-state relations was laid by the great leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and is now being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. The distinguishing feature of Azerbaijan is that the nature and danger of the problems have been assessed in a timely manner, and a methodology to combat it has been created. In this regard, it is important to study in-depth Azerbaijan's strategy for multiculturalism and tolerance, which is considered a progressive model for preventing religious threats to global security, as well as to study the mechanisms for implementing these standards.