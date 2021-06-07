Armenian military trench found digged between graves in liberated Aghdam

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has stated about another example of Armenian vandalism in Aghdam region liberated from the Armenian occupation in a 44-day war in autumn 2020.

He made the remarks in a post on his official Twitter account on June 6 to comment on a trench dug by Armenian soldiers between the two graves in Aghdam region.

“Seringul and Teyara sisters buried side by side - as close in death as they'd been in life. Their gravestones were separated by military trench of Armenian forces in Aghdam. No words to depict essence and scale of Armenian vandalism. Even graveyards not spared,” he tweeted.

In its official statement in early May, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azykh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve has become a victim of Armenian vandalism.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.