Italian MPs demand that Armenia provides mine maps of Azerbaijani territories

Italian senators and MPs from various political parties made statements about the death of two Azerbaijani journalists and one civilian, as well as the injury of four people as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, the country’s embassy in Italy told Trend.

According to the embassy, the MPs sharply condemned Armenia's refusal to provide maps of previously mined territories of Azerbaijan and demanded their immediate transfer.

The statements of the Italian senators and MPs were published on their pages on social networks, as well as in the Italian media, the embassy said.

"The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is over, and everyone is interested and obliged to work to avoid further casualties," Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of MPs (lower house) of the Italian Parliament, MP from the Italia Viva party, Ettore Rosato, said in an interview with the Italian ANSA and Agenzia Nova news agencies.

"The international community must ensure the provision of maps of mined territories to the Azerbaijani authorities so that Azerbaijan could soon clear its lands of mines. The tragedy in connection with the death of three civilians, including two journalists, mustn’t take place once again," added Rosato.

"I express my deepest condolences to the victims of the conflict that has ended, but which still leaves mines in the territories. I hope that the maps of the territories mined by Armenia will be provided immediately," the Chairman of the Permanent Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate (Upper House) of the Italian Parliament, Senator Vito Petrocelli from the Five Star Movement party, said on Twitter.

"I was saddened by the news of the death of three civilians, including two journalists, and the injury of four more citizens as a result of the explosion of a mine laid by the Armenian side," Maria Rizzotti, deputy chairperson of the Italia Viva political group in the Senate, a member of the Italian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, told Agenzia Nova News Agency.

"We resolutely continue to demand that Armenia provides maps of mined territories. Thus, the demining process will be implemented, and there will be no casualties among innocent people. International law has been repeatedly violated, and it’s time for the international community to present clear and tough demands to Armenia," Rizzotti added.

Rossana Boldi, chairman of the Italian-Azerbaijani Friendship Association in the Italian Parliament, member of the Lega party, said on her Twitter page: “Today, as a result of a mine explosion, three Azerbaijani civilians, including two journalists, were killed. This was an expected tragedy, and if Armenia will not provide a map for demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, there is a danger that this tragedy will repeat itself. I wish peace to Armenia and Azerbaijan. In the interests of both countries, the territories must be cleared of mines, security must be ensured."

In an interview with the Agenzia Nova news agency and the Politicamento Corretto news portal, Senator Gianluca Ferrara, leader of the Five Star Movement party group on the Italian Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, deplored the deaths of three civilians, including two journalists.

"About 35,000 mines have already been cleared in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan recognized by international law. The anti-personnel mines planted by Armenia have led to the death and injury of many people in recent years. It is desirable to neutralize these deadly devices as soon as possible with Armenia providing maps showing location of these mines. Armenia does not demonstrate intention to cooperate. If Armenia has a real intention to create a new atmosphere of peace in the region, then cooperation is inevitable so that innocent people do not become victims. I really would like to see a change in the situation, what is happening is a war crime, this is injustice," Ferrara said.

Speaking about the death of Azerbaijani journalists as result of a mine explosion, Senator from the Forward Italy party, a member of the Italian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Central European Initiative Urania Papateu, in an interview with the Agenzia Nova, Ansa, Askanews, La Presse, Dire, 9 Colonne news agencies said: "Death of three civilians, including two journalists, and the wounding of four others as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine planted by Armenian forces in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan demonstrates yet another unacceptable violence against the civilian population. As has been said on several occasions, the matter concerns areas with unexploded ordnance on these lands. Armenia's refusal to provide the mine map is a violation of international humanitarian law."

Senator Stefano Lucidi, head of the Azerbaijani-Italian Interparliamentary Friendship Group in the Italian Parliament, member of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Emigration from the Lega party, told the Agenzia Nova news agency that the South Caucasus needs peace and stability. He stressed the need to provide a map of all areas mined by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan in order to ensure the implementation of the relevant trilateral statements. The senator added that to this end, the international diplomatic community should condemn Armenia's refusal to hand over maps on the location of deadly anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in Azerbaijan, which lead to civilian casualties.

Italian Senate member of the Five Star Movement, Gianluca Castaldi, told the Agenzia Nova news agency, “I just spoke to Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzade to express my condolences over the deaths of three civilians, including two journalists, as a result an anti-tank mine explosion in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan. I am deeply saddened by the increase in violence. We must all work for peace in the South Caucasus. It is important to provide maps to clear the mined areas."

Member of the European Parliament from Italy Aldo Patriciello, sharing on his Facebook page the official statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the tragedy wrote: “As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine in Azerbaijan, three civilians were killed, including two journalists, and this poses a serious threat to peace. I consider it important that Armenia responds to the demands of the international community and provides maps of mined areas as soon as possible. Through joint cooperation, security and peace should be ensured between the two peoples. "

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.