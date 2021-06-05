French senator: Armenia, contrary to international law, refuses to provide mine maps

By Trend

Armenia, contrary to international law, refuses to provide maps of mines, Nathalie Goulet Senator of France, Member of the Azerbaijani Nizami Ganjavi International Cente told Trend.

By leaving the illegally occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Armenians, aware of their defeat, mined the place, she said.

She said that she questions the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs about the situation in Karabakh.

"I would like to know what steps Ministry intends to take so that Armenia communicates the maps to the government of Azerbaijan. Awaiting response from the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs," she noted.

Indeed, in addition to the destruction which has been the subject of numerous recommendations of the Parliamentary Assembly for the Council of Europe for years, there is the question of demining, she added.