Azerbaijani MP urges int’l community not to ignore Armenia’s violations

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova has called on the international community not to ignore Armenia’s violation of the law and to urge Yerevan to provide maps of land mines in formerly-occupied territories.

Mikayilova’s remarks come after two Azerbaijani journalists and a local official were killed in a mine blast in Kalbajar on June 4.

“By refusing to provide maps of mined areas, Armenia targets civilians and journalists and seeks to limit work of journalists. At the same time, Armenia is trying to make it difficult for civilians to return to their homes."

The MP said that human rights institutions and the global community do not put any pressure on Armenia over mine maps and that Azerbaijan’s appeals over this issue are not supported.

She noted that the countries and organizations that failed to put pressure on Armenia over mine maps, carry as much responsibility as Armenia over the death of the journalists.

She also urged the international media organizations and media institutions to step up pressure on Armenia after the incident.

Reminding that more than 120 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or wounded in mine blasts since the end of the last year’s war, the MP said that Armenia has been deliberately refusing to provide maps of mines it planted in Azerbaijan’s formerly-occupied territories.

The number of victims in mine blasts continue to grow although 35,000 mines have been defused in the area of 100 million square meters in the liberated territories during 200 days after the signing of the November 10 Joint Declaration, the MP said.

“Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps amounts to a war crime and legal proceedings must be initiated in line with the international law against Yerevan for deepening the humanitarian crisis and targeting the civilian population,” Mikayilova stressed.