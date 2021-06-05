Armenia committed crime against media

By Trend

Armenia does not stop terror and continues to commit war crimes, Sahil Karimli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency said, Trend reports.

“This time we have lost our colleagues - journalists. Two media representatives were killed by the explosion of a mine set by Armenian terrorist groups,” Karimli stressed.

“Throughout history, the Azerbaijani state and people have become victims of the Armenian terror and bloody genocide. During the First Karabakh War, during the 30-year occupation, as well as during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, we faced the cruel crimes of a very dangerous and insidious Armenia. Mass genocides, ethnic cleansing, burned-out territories, destroyed historical monuments, attacks on settlements, and ongoing mine terror,” the deputy chief editor said.

“The tragic death of our colleagues is deeply shocking, but at the same time makes us strong and determined. We expect from the international community, international organizations, in particular those involved in protecting the rights of journalists, to demonstrate a principled position. Armenia must be held accountable for all its war crimes,” he added.

“After the signed act of surrender by Armenia, which was defeated on the battlefields as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, it had to provide the maps of minefields to Azerbaijan. But today the occupying country Armenia not only refuses to provide maps but also sends terrorist sabotage groups to our territories. This is not only a deliberate and shameless violation of all norms of international law but also a direct war crime. This is a serious crime against humanity, and the goal pursued by Armenia is to kill as many civilians as possible, prevent the restoration of our liberated territories, and prevent the return of our compatriots to their native lands,” Karimli noted.

“The military aggression of Armenia continues. The people of Azerbaijan faced another war crime of the country - the occupier. The brutal murder of two of our colleagues is a continuation of these dastardly crimes. This time, Armenia committed a crime against the media in front of the entire world. This is called media terror. Let the entire world be convinced once again that Armenian terrorism knows no borders. The victims of this policy are not only our servicemen and civilians but also media representatives performing their official duties,” the deputy editor-in-chief said.

“The military-political leadership of Armenia will be punished for these crimes. Let them not forget the Iron Fist. If Azerbaijan launches one more strike, then Armenia will be utterly destroyed as a state,” he added.