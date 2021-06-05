MEP: Joint efforts needed to demine Azerbaijani liberated territories

By Trend

Joint efforts are needed to demine the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, a member of the European Parliament from Croatia Željana Zovko said, Trend reports citing Zovko’s Tweet.

“My deep condolences to the families of the victims of the landmine explosion in Azerbaijan. Joint efforts are needed to demine the area to avoid similar incidents in the future and to ensure the security of all citizens in the region,” she wrote.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.