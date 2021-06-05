Russian expert: Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps affects Russia's peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields to Azerbaijan also affects Russia's peacekeeping mission in the Karabakh region, Professor of St. Petersburg State University, Doctor of Political Sciences, Candidate of Historical Sciences Natalya Yeremina told Trend.

“Without maps of minefields, it is impossible to further stabilize the territory and move forward in unblocking the region, in its development, the creation of infrastructure and transport routes,” Yeremina noted.

The expert called Armenia's failure to provide minefield maps a serious problem.

According to Yeremina, it is necessary to continue the dialogue with the mediation of Russia, because the situation remains difficult.

“Unfortunately, as long as political instability persists in Armenia, a compromise is difficult to achieve. But, of course, this aspect will be settled, especially since the absence of maps of minefields also affects the peacekeeping mission of Russia, which plays a stabilizing role. The Russian side, I think, is itself interested in obtaining information about mines in order to completely fulfill its tasks,” the professor stressed.