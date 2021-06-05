Bodies of journalists killed by mine in Kalbajar delivered to Baku

By Vafa Ismayilova

The bodies of Azertag (AZERTAC) news agency correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and state TV channel AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, who were killed in a mine blast while on duty in liberated kalbajar region on June 4, have been delivered to Baku.

The bodies were handed over to family members. A farewell ceremony for journalists will take place in the early hours of June 5.

Ibrahimov will be buried at a cemetery in Absheron region and Siraj Abishov at a cemetery in Sumgayit.

The explosion of an Armenian-planted anti-tank mine killed two journalists and one official, and wounded four in Kalbajar’s Sususzlug village on June 4.

Armenia continues to refuse to provide maps of hundreds of thousands of mines it had planted on the Azerbaijani territories over three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan has made numerous appeals to international organizations and lodged an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mines in the formerly occupied territories.

President Ilham Aliyev on April 20 said that Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps amounts to another war crime committed by Yerevan. He also said that demining of the newly-liberated territories will be the first stage in the process to return Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes.