Media Development Agency says Kalbajar incident another terrorist attack against local media

By Trend

The incident in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district is another terrorist attack against representatives of local media, Trend reports on June 4 referring to Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov.

"While performing official duties in Kalbajar district on June 4, two of our colleagues and one civilian were killed as a result of the mine explosion," Ismayilov added.

"This is another terrorist attack committed by Armenia against representatives of our media," the executive director said. "We firmly condemn this act and call on all international organizations to give a legal assessment of the incident."

A film crew, namely, two its members - cameraman of AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, journalist of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, representative of the executive power of Kalbajar district Arif Aliyev, were killed, four people were wounded in Susuzlug village of Kalbajar district on June 4 morning.