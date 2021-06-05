Iran expresses condolences over death of Azerbaijani journalists

By Trend

Iran expressed condolences over the death of two Azerbaijani journalists, the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan wrote about this on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

Iranian Embassy wishes patience to the families of journalists: "We wish God's mercy to the souls of martyrs" .

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.