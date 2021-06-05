Russian embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences over death of journalists in Kalbajar district

By Trend

The Russian embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences on the death of journalists in Kalbajar as a result of mine explosion, Trend reports referring to the message posted on Twitter.

"The embassy expresses sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Azerbaijani journalists who died today as a result of mine explosion in Kalbajar," the message said.

While performing duties in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, 39-year-old AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and a civilian were killed as a result of the mine explosion.

These journalists filmed settlements destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

