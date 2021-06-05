Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences due to death of Azerbaijani journalists

By Trend

Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek expressed condolences due to the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of the mine explosion, Trend reports citing Gross’ Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of two journalists from a landmine in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” he said.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.