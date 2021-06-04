Unexploded mines found in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan

By Trend





Mine clearance in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation continues, Trend reports.

Employees of the Police Department of the liberated Zangilan district continue preventive measures to detect unexploded ordnance, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

While on duty in the village of Agakishiler, police officers found unexploded mines.

Employees of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan were immediately informed about this. When inspecting the territory, 7 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines were found, as well as fuses. Appropriate measures were taken to safely dispose of the found ammunition.