Ombudsman: Lack of int'l pressure on Armenia over mine maps cause civilian killings

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has said that the lack of any international pressure on Armenia over mine maps causes the killing of Azerbaijani civilians every day, the website of the ombudsman's office reported on June 4.

Aliyeva made the remarks while commenting on the killing of two journalists and one official in a mine blast in liberated Kalbajar region on June 4.

"Unfortunately, I would like to note that the lack of any international pressure on Armenia to provide minefield maps causes the killing of another innocent person every other day. We consider that the relevant international human rights organizations should not ignore these human rights violations and take appropriate steps within their competencies," she said.

Aliyeva expressed deep concern over the situation, which poses a serious threat to human life and health in the region.

"As the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, I have repeatedly expressed our concerns to international human rights organizations urging them to call on Armenia to prevent further human casualties," she added.

The rights commissioner once again called all relevant international human rights organizations not to ignore the ongoing human rights violations. She urged them to approach their mandate responsibly and make Armenia's political and military leadership refrain from committing criminal acts against Azerbaijan.

"As the Ombudsman Institution, we will continue to work to expose these and other serious crimes of the political and military leadership of Armenia resulting in gross violation of human rights and bring them to justice," Aliyeva stressed.

The rights commissioner reiterated that the refusal of Armenia’s political and military leadership to disclose maps of minefields planted on the territories they once occupied, even the burying of unmarked mines by Armenian servicemen, especially in civilian are while withdrawing and an attempt to plant new mines through subversive sabotage groups until recent days demonstrate Armenia's willingness to cause more casualties and create new hotbeds of conflict in the region.