Media representatives killed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district to be recognized as martyrs

The 'martyr' status will be assigned to the media representatives who were killed as a result of mine explosion on June 4 in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, Spokesman for the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Fazil Talibov said, Trend reports.

“Maharram Ibrahimov, Siraj Abishov, and Arif Aliyev, who died on June 4 in the line of duty, will be given the status of martyr, Talibov said.

The spokesman stressed that the incident is a crime of Armenia against civilians and a continuation of the Armenian terror against humanity.

As earlier reported, at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4, a car with employees of TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar was blown up by on anti-tank mine in the direction of Kalbajar’s Susuzlug village.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan Staten News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, were killed. Four more people got injured and were hospitalized.