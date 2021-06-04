MFA: Armenia responsible for mine blast that killed journalists

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia’s bears full responsibility for the mine blast that killed two journalists and a local official in Kalbajar region’s Susuzlug village on June 4.

Operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov and the correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, as well as representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district Arif Aliyev, were killed and four others were injured when a film crew was blown up by an anti-tank mine in Kalbajar.

In a statement published on June 4, the ministry said that the mines were planted by Armenia deliberately when Armenian forces were pushed back in Azerbaijan’s counter-operation on the border.

“They sought to inflict as much harm to Azerbaijan as possible and to create additional obstacles for Azerbaijanis who will return to their homes,” the statement reads.

The ministry reminded that Azerbaijani recently detained a group of Armenian forces who crossed into Azerbaijan’s territory to plant mines in the direction of Kalbajar.

“This shows that Armenia intensifies the situation in the region by continuing to threaten the lives of military and civilians,” adding that this constitutes a major threat to regional peace and cooperation.

The statement reminded that Armenia in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, deliberately and constantly plants mines in Azerbaijani territories, thereby being the major threat to the regional peace, security and cooperation.

The ministry also urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s policy to deliberately and plant mines in Azerbaijani lands.