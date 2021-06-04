Azerbaijani president receives congratulatory letters

By Trend





Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Excellency, on behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and on my own behalf, I have the pleasure in conveying my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Min Aung Hlaing said.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and all success in your future endeavors,” Min Aung Hlaing said. “Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev has also congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Excellency, on behalf of the GUAM Secretariat and me personally, allow me to extend to You, and in your person, to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday — the Republic Day, 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic,” Efendiev added.

“As a successor state, modern independent Azerbaijan successfully realizes the cherished dream of the Azerbaijani people to be free, be masters of their destiny, and be a whole and proud member of the international community,” Efendiev said.

“Today, Azerbaijan is widely recognized as one of the most dynamic economies and influential players in the region of ever-growing geostrategic significance,” Efendiev said. “Its proactive, peaceful, balanced, multifaceted, and constructive foreign policy based on national interests, norms, and principles of international law and traditions and values of good neighborly relations have earned it broad international authority and recognition.”

“Internationally acknowledged role of Azerbaijan in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, manifested in the nation’s leading positions in global and regional organizations,” Efendiev said.

“Important strategic projects initiated and realized by Azerbaijan and its partners have profoundly altered the geopolitical landscape of the region, transforming it into an essential integral part of the emerging global energy and transportation connectivity architecture, thus contributing to international peace and security, stability and prosperity,” Efendiev said.

“The restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a result of the triumphant victory of the glorious armed forces under your leadership, celebrated in November 2020, opens a new era for the region,” Efendiev said. “The unique situation unlocks promising opportunities for inclusive cooperation and sustainable development of the geographic area of enormous potential, embracing countries of the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea basins.”

“We highly appreciate the role of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a founding member of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development — GUAM, which celebrated its 15th Anniversary just a few days earlier, in strengthening cooperation among our friendly nations and strategic partners,” Efendiev said. “We want to assure you that as a full-fledged regional setup, we are ready to take an active part in implementing the regional projects and initiatives aimed at promoting peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in this vast geographic area.”

“Your Excellency, on this particular occasion, allow me to wish you successful accomplishments in the rehabilitation of the liberated lands, new victories and achievements in the name of your country and your people, peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Efendiev said. “Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day and National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and happiness as well as for the well-being and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and people,” King of Thailand said.

King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“Your Excellency, the Permaisuri Agong joins us in extending our heartiest congratulations and felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan,” King of Malaysia said.

“I am pleased that Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to enjoy close and cordial relations,” King of Malaysia said. “Malaysia stands ready to work closely with Azerbaijan to strengthen our bilateral relations to a greater height.”

“May Allah the Almighty also bless upon Your Excellency with good health and well-being, as well as upon the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with peace, progress and prosperity,” King of Malaysia said.

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Your Excellency Mr. President, I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the president of Mongolia said.

“I am delighted to note that the seeds of our joint efforts with aim of expanding Mongolia-Azerbaijani relations in the areas of mutual interests made it possible to sign bilateral documents in the fields of trade and economy, air service, food security and energy between two governments,” president of Mongolia added.

“Your Excellency, Mr. President, I wish you good health and well-being, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” the president of Mongolia said.

President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Mr. President, on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people,” president of the Portuguese Republic said.

President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Excellency, it gives me great pleasure to convey warm greetings and sincere good wishes of the government and the people of the Maldives, and those of my own, to Your Excellency, the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of your Republic Day,” president of the Republic of Maldives said.

“May I also take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for your health and well-being, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” the president of the Republic of Maldives said.