Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia hold political consultations

By Trend

Political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia on June 3, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The main topic of discussions between the delegations headed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and his Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko were issues on the agenda of bilateral strategic partnership.

Besides, the parties exchanged views on the current situation and recent developments in the region.