President Aliyev inaugurates new electric substation in Baku

03 June 2021 [12:15] -

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated a new electric substation re-constructed in Baku’s Binagadi district, Azertag reported today. The 110/35/6 kV substation has been rebuilt by Azerenergy. Aliyev set the substation into operation. Story will be updated.





























































