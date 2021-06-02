Baku urges Yerevan to stop cross-border provocations

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on Armenia to put an end to provocations on the border between the two countries, in a statement published on June 2.

The ministry’s statement comes after Azerbaijan foiled another Armenian provocation on border on June 1.

Around 40 Armenian armed forces entered 400 meters into Azerbaijan’s territory near Kalbajar’s Armudlu village on June 1 evening, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on June 2. The Azerbaijani Army expelled the Armenian troops immediately and using no weapons, the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Armenia’s continued provocation on the border shows that Yerevan “takes deliberate steps that serve to create tension in the region.”

The ministry said that Azerbaijan supports the start of delimitation and demarcation process on the border, stressing that any differences in thought must be resolved through negotiations.

We call on Armenia to adhere to the principles of the international law, to refrain from unnecessary escalation of tension around the border issue and to put an end to provocations at the border checkpoint.