Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers unveils list of places where people must wear face masks

02 June 2021 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Azerbaijani government has published a list of places in which wearing a medical mask is mandatory, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 2.

The masks must be used in case of observing the social distance:

- in vehicles used for intercity (interdistrict) and intracity passenger transportation (bus, taxi, metro, electric train);

- in covered markets, catering facilities, retail trade facilities, and service facilities (except for cases when the masks hamper the process of rendering certain types of services at these facilities);

- in the premises of state bodies, intended for receiving and servicing of citizens;

- in premises owned by individuals and legal entities used for customer service;

- in offices and industrial premises;

- in places of worship, scientific and health care institutions, in social, cultural, and other closed facilities.

