MOD: Azerbaijan pushes back Armenian troops in Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has expelled around 40 Armenian forces that illegally entered 400 meters into the country’s territory, the Defence Ministry reported on June 2.

The incident occurred in the direction of Kalbajar region’s Armudlu village on the border on June 1 at 8 PM.

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not use any weapons during the operation.

The ministry described the incident as “another provocation” by Yerevan and warned that Armenia carries full responsibility for this provocation.

It also stressed that Armenia seeks to increase the tension along the border with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan on May 27 detained six Armenian saboteurs who sought to infiltrate into Azerbaijan and plant mines on the supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani Army near Kalbajar.

Earlier, on May 24, a military truck belonging to the Azerbaijani Army exploded on a mine near Kalbajar, leaving one serviceman injured.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have failed to come to an agreement on the demarcation of their state border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tension over border delineation gained a fresh momentum following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.