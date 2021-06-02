Azerbaijan, Italy mull post-war situation, Karabakh rehabilitation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Italian newly-appointed ambassador Claudio Taffuri have discussed the post-war regional situation, rehabilitation in Karabakh, and bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry reported on June 1.

Stressing the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, Bayramov emphasized the prospects for the further development of these relations and expressed confidence that successful results will be achieved during the activity of the new ambassador.

The minister briefed Taffuri about the regional situation in the post-conflict period, the implementation of tripartite statements, reconstruction, and construction work in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Bayramov stressed the importance of resolving the differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the border tensions, through negotiations.

At the meeting, the Italian ambassador handed copies of his credentials to Bayramov. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his future diplomatic activity.

The ambassador stressed that he will make every effort to expand bilateral relations and take appropriate steps to develop cooperation in all spheres.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani-Armenian border incidents have gained new momentum after the war in 2020 as the two sides have not agreed on the delimitation of the border.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.