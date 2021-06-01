France will spare no efforts to promote dialogue between Baku, Yerevan - Macron

By Trend

France will contribute to the restoration of peace and the development of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

Macron made the statement at a meeting with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Paris.

"As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, together with Russia and the US, France will spare no efforts to achieve de-escalation and restoration of dialogue, including direct one, between the parties," Macron said.

The French president stressed that with regards to the recent events on the [Armenian-Azerbaijani] border, the delimitation of the dialogue should be carried out only through negotiations and without the use of force.

Macron also stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh.