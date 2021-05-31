Azerbaijan, Turkey to discuss issues of expanding military co-op

By Trend

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level military dialogue will begin its work in Baku on June 3, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting participants will discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of security, in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres.

Besides, the parties will consider the prospects for development and the main areas of activity in the military and defense spheres.