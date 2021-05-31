Azerbaijan is ally of Europe in South Caucasus, French senator says

By Trend





Azerbaijan is an ally of Europe in the South Caucasus, said Nathalie Goulet, Member of the French Senate, Trend reports.

Goulet made the remarks during the online conference titled 'Outcomes of the Web Conference - The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation' organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Trend news agency.

She said that Europe needs Azerbaijan, as it is an example of stability.

In order to prove that, she offered to bring French MPs to Azerbaijan, so the country's economic impact could be felt firsthand.

She added that within a lot of years during the sessions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan has been bringing up a proposal of the resolution regarding the cultural destruction, made by Armenia in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, during the years of occupation.

All these papers exist, so Azerbaijan needs to refer to these papers and say - 'We have been telling you. Why you don’t want to listen?', she pointed out.