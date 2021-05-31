UNESCO was absent in Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years - former ISESCO director general

By Trend





UNESCO was absent in Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years, former Director General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Altwaijri said during 'Outcomes of the Web Conference - The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation' conference, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and Trend news agency.

Altwaijri noted that during Armenian occupation many monuments and cultural heritage sights were destroyed. Many villages and cities were completely demolished.

“We prepared a book, a document, in different languages English, French Spanish even Chinese and sent it all over the world. The world has to know the realty of the matter. Many people don’t know what happened there during the past 30 years. Documenting the destruction, the disgracing of these religious sights is very important from a cultural point of view,” he said.

According to the former Director General of ISESCO, the NGIC, composed of many honorable personalities from all over the world, has a responsibility to form a team to visit these places and to make report, so that conference on this issue could be widely broadcasted to make the world know that this region was completely destroyed by the occupiers.

“Today I was really laughing, when I read in the news that a secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia announced that Armenia will not discuss the issue of the borders with Azerbaijan until Azerbaijan withdraws its troops from the Armenian territory. This is a joke. The Azerbaijani troops are on their own land, not on Armenia's land,” Altwaijri stressed.

“Many people are completely poisoned with the propaganda of Armenian lobbies in France, the US and other parts of the world. We have to defuse these misconceptions, lies and distortions in the minds of people and tell them the truth,” he added.

Altwaijri also said that UNESCO was absent for 30 years in Nagorno-Karabakh, in the occupied territory, adding that now they say that they will send their mission there.

“Why you kept silent for 30 years? Send the mission, but don’t send the mission to distort the realities, send the mission composed of very honorable people, experienced diplomats, historians, people of culture, to go and the see the reality on the ground and to report to UNESCO general conference and executive council,” he said.

Also, according to the former Director General of ISESCO, Armenia is losing an opportunity and very valuable moment.

“Armenia is a small country with a small population with no major resources that could make the country survive and be independent. Now opportunities are open for them to join in building the South Caucasus region in the spirit of friendship, harmony, cooperation and mutual respect. They could benefit greatly, if they come to this conclusion. They would benefit economically, culturally and in the terms of peace and security," Altwaijri said.