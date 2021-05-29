TODAY.AZ / Politics

President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day

28 May 2021 [13:37] - TODAY.AZ
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Republic Day.

The story will be updated.
