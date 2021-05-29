Armenia responsible for escalation in region - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

By Trend

Armenia is responsible for the escalation in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made the statement in connection with the provocations committed by the Armenian side on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border recently, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"As the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions located near Ashagi Buzgov settlement of Babak district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the night from May 27 to May 28,” the statement said. “As a result, Azerbaijani soldier Elkhan Muradov was wounded.”

“The provocations committed by the Armenian side on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border recently, including the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman on the Nakhchivan section of the border, escalate the situation in the region,” the statement said.

“Armenia is responsible for this escalation,” the statement said. “We call on Armenia to immediately put an end to the provocative actions, observe the inviolability of borders and refrain from the steps leading to an aggravation of the situation in the region."