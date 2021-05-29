29.05.2021
President of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart
28 May 2021 [17:42] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
The story will be updated.
