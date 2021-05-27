Azerbaijan, Austria mull Karabakh rehabilitation, new regional cooperation

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg have discussed the rehabilitation in liberated territories and prospects for new regional cooperation, the Foreign Ministry reported on May 26.

At the meeting held on May 26 as part of Bayramov's working visit to Austria, the latter briefed his counterpart of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict's history, Armenia's decades-long aggressive policy, counter-offensive measures taken by Azerbaijan in response to Armenia's provocations, and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

The two men focused on the post-war reconstruction and rehabilitation in the liberated areas and the opportunities created by the new regional situation for regional cooperation, prospects of bilateral relations.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of strict adherence to international law principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of reviving bilateral economic cooperation and business ties in the post-pandemic period. They also discussed cooperation within the international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.