27.05.2021
17:21
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Iranian president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart
26 May 2021 [20:47] -
TODAY.AZ
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
The story will be updated.
