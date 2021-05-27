President of Swiss Confederation congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council and the people of Switzerland, I extend to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations for the Republic Day, wishing you and the residents of your country happiness, prosperity and every success for the future," the president of the Swiss Confederation said.

"Since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our two countries developed good and trusting relations which enable us to address major global challenges together," the president of the Swiss Confederation added. "Let me reassure you of Switzerland’s commitment to continuing and further intensifying our fruitful and friendly collaboration. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."