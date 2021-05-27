Albanian president congratulates President Aliyev

Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency,

I cherish the pleasure to convey on my behalf and that of the Albanian people, my sincere and warmest congratulations to you and to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan.

I am glad to praise on such an important day for your country, the very good and friendly relations that exist between the two countries and our peoples and to express at the same time, the conviction that thanks to the willingness of our common commitment, these relations will continue to further grow and strengthen in the future.

Emphasizing the model of successful implementation in my country of the TAP and IAP gas pipeline's projects, through which Albania became part of the important network of global energy corridors, I would like to express my gratitude for your support and at the same time, to express my conviction that there is a solid basis already between our countries for new opportunities regarding the cooperation in other areas of reciprocal interests.

Please accept Your Excellency, alongside the wish to meet you either in Tirana or in Baku, the assurances of my highest esteem!" the letter said.