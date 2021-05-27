TODAY.AZ / Politics

President of Belarus congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

27 May 2021 [15:30] - TODAY.AZ

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

The story will be updated.
URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/206383.html

Print version

Views: 6

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also