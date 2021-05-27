Washington mayor signs declaration on Azerbaijan's national holiday

By Trend

Washington Mayor, Muriel Bowser signed a declaration on the 103rd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US told Trend.

“In 1918, a parliamentary democratic republic was established for the first time in the Muslim world. Fifty million Azerbaijanis live in the world, 10 million people make up the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Washington is among the top ten cities for this community,” the declaration says.

The declaration reads that 2021 marks thirty years since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and twenty-nine years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of the US in the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea region. The two countries support global energy security and regional stability, peace, and prosperity,” the declaration emphasized.

According to the declaration, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, and the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) recognize the importance of exchange in the economic sphere and between people, especially in the country's capital, to create diversity and opportunities.



