Erdogan to attend groundbreaking ceremony of new school in Shusha [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip will attend a groundbreaking ceremony of a Turkish school in Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated Shusha city during his visit to the country in June. The foundation of the school that was destroyed by Armenians during the occupation was laid in May.

Aliyev made the remarks while receiving Turkish Minister of National Education Turkey Ziya Selcuk on May 27.

The president reminded that Azerbaijan will build schools in its formerly-occupied territories as part of the master plans to reconstruct these territories.

“Azerbaijan is at the start of a great creative process now, and the training of new qualified personnel is very important both in the liberated lands and throughout the country… Therefore, vocational schools should be established in liberated lands in accordance with the potential of those regions. Of course, we hope for the support of the Turkish side,” he went on saying.

The president noted that Turkey’s experience was important for carrying out educational reforms in Azerbaijan, adding that “additional proposals on education, improving the quality of education, as well as closer ties between young people from Turkey and Azerbaijan, should be discussed.”

Reminding that the two countries have created a strong alliance, Aliyev stressed that future generations must take their steps in accordance with this alliance.

“Various events should be held for this purpose – youth forums, joint educational programs and other events. I am sure that you will discuss these issues with your colleague during the visit,” Aliyev said.

The Turkish president will visit Azerbaijan on June 14-16.

Shusha, along with 300 other city centers, villages and settlements were liberated from around 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war between September 27 and November 10.

The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Under the peace deal, Azerbaijan also returned its Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions

Azerbaijan will spend $1.5 billions on restoration of its liberated territories in 2021.



