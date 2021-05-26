Territory is full of mines - victim of explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Trend TV

By Trend

Members of an Azerbaijani family who wanted to visit their native home in the liberated Yusifjanly village of Aghdam district were injured from a mine explosion, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said on May 26.

One of those who rushed to help them was Bahruz Abdulov, a native of the Lachin district, who lives in Aghdam. He was also injured from the mine explosion when trying to help the wounded family members.

The crew of the Karabakh bureau visited Abdulov in his house, inquiring about his health. He received numerous injuries and is now receiving intensive treatment.

He said that the territory is overstuffed with mines.

At every step in the territory, there are a huge number of mines. Armenian Armed Forces set unimaginable booby traps. We wanted to help the injured family members, but were also injured, Abdulov noted.

He also noted that people want to visit their native lands, but so far it’s very dangerous for their health and life.

"I appeal to all compatriots and ask them not to visit these territories without permission," added Abdulov.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, including Aghdam district, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.