King of Netherlands congratulates President Aliyev

Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On your country’s National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

As we mark this occasion, I want to acknowledge that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge to us all. I wish you, your government and the people of Azerbaijan strength, courage and health as together we continue our efforts to overcome coronavirus," the letter said.