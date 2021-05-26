TODAY.AZ / Politics

King of Netherlands congratulates President Aliyev

26 May 2021 [14:43] - TODAY.AZ

Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On your country’s National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

As we mark this occasion, I want to acknowledge that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge to us all. I wish you, your government and the people of Azerbaijan strength, courage and health as together we continue our efforts to overcome coronavirus," the letter said.

