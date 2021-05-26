TODAY.AZ / Politics

UAE president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

25 May 2021 [20:39] - TODAY.AZ
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

