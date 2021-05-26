26.05.2021
15:58
UAE president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart
25 May 2021 [20:39] -
TODAY.AZ
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.
The story will be updated.
http://www.today.az/news/politics/206336.html
