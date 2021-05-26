Baku to continue OSCE cooperation for post-war Karabakh reintegration [UPDATE]

By Azernews

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijani will continue to cooperate with the OSCE executive bodies towards the post-war rehabilitation and reintegration in Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry reported on May 25.

Bayramov made the remarks while addressing a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on May 25 as part of his working visit to Austria.

"In his speech, the minister also stressed the importance of post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reintegration. It was noted that Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate with the OSCE executive bodies in this direction. It was stressed that the settlement of the conflict has created new prospects for peace, security, and cooperation in the region and that the OSCE can also contribute to these processes," the report added.

The minister stressed the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the OSCE, respect for and strict adherence to the principles enshrined in the main documents of the OSCE, starting with the Helsinki Final Act.

Bayramov underscored Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, its unconstructive approach to conflict resolution over the past 28 years, Armenia's war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed during the 44-day war, including crimes against Azerbaijani civilians.

The minister spoke about the counter-offensive measures carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces on September 27, 2020, in response to Armenia's military provocations. He stressed that as a result, Azerbaijan had restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bayramov noted the importance of the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

He said that at the present stage, with the elimination of the occupation, normalization of the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations has become possible on the basis of respect for both countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders. The minister touched on the possibility of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In response to Bayramov's speech, permanent representatives of most of the OSCE states attending made statements.

They emphasized the importance of stabilizing the regional situation after the signing of the November 10 trilateral statement, taking further steps to strengthen peace, implementing the issues arising from the trilateral statement, restoring the political dialogue at a high level, implementing confidence-building measures in the post-war period, taking humanitarian measures and cooperating in this sphere, opening the regional economic and transport links, and resolving recent tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border through negotiations, the ministry said.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov responded to the groundless allegations made by the Armenian representative against Azerbaijan.