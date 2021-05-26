Baku urges Yerevan not to aggravate border situation via false statements

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has called on Armenia not to aggravate the situation with false statements and to hold constructive talks to resolve disagreements.

In a statement posted on its website on May 25, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said: "The information disseminated by Armenia that, on May 25, 2021, the Azerbaijani armed forces allegedly shelled the Armenian positions in Upper Shorzha settlement of Gegharkunik region on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from the territory of Kalbajar region is not true."

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry and the State Border Service said in their respective statements that the accusations were false and that the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces did not open fire on Armenian territory.

The ministry described Armenia's statement as another lie in an attempt to deliberately use the incident within its armed forces to aggravate the situation at the border.

"We call on Armenia not to aggravate the situation with false statements, and to hold constructive talks to resolve disagreements on this and other issues," the statement said.

The ministry said that the recent increase in Armenian army casualties necessitates appropriate investigations.

"In general, the recent increase in casualties among the Armenian armed forces, including non-military casualties, as well as the latest case necessitate appropriate investigations to be conducted within the armed forces of Armenia," the statement said.

It added that currently, the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is stable and under control.