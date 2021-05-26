Serious escalation in Karabakh not excluded during upcoming election in Armenia - expert

By Trend

The parliamentary election in Armenia will be held (on June 20, 2021) in a very tense atmosphere, and a serious escalation isn’t excluded, political expert, chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia Ali Babayev told Trend.

"Armenia is facing a heavy crisis, and the parliamentary election can also contribute to escalating the situation. Now in the country there are a number of groups that seek to destabilize the situation, want to terminate the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 on Karabakh," Babayev said.

According to him, there is a strong diaspora in Armenia, which constantly interferes with the internal political situation in the country.

"Pashinyan wanted to get rid of this syndrome. He saw that Azerbaijan is no longer the state it was in the early 90s. Today Azerbaijan is one of the powerful military powers, and it firmly stands in its positions," he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.