MFA: November peace deal offers opportunities to normalize ties with Yerevan

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the November trilateral statement, which put an end to the 30-year conflict, has created ample opportunities for normalization of ties with Armenia based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of both countries, the ministry’s press service reported.

Bayramov made the remarks while meeting OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid in Vienna on May 25.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the new opportunities created for all countries in the region including Armenia by the opening of regional transport links, the ministry said.

“It was noted that Armenia has an opportunity to benefit from economic cooperation and development,” the ministry’s report reads.

The sides also exchanged views on the new post-conflict situation, the latest developments in the region, steps taken to implement the trilateral statements, cooperation with the OSCE, the process of restoration, reconstruction, and reintegration in the liberated areas.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

The November peace deal also stipulates the unblocking of transport routes in the region that has been closed due to three decades of deadly conflict.