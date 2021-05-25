Azerbaijani servicemen join int'l drills in Turkey

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Air Force and Naval Forces servicemen's drills as part of the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 international search and rescue exercises have kicked off in Turkey's Konya, the Defence Ministry reported on May 24.

The drills are being held with the participation of servicemen from different countries at an air base in Konya, Turkey.

Within the framework of the drills, a detailed briefing about the exercise planning, the preparation process, and the tasks to be fulfilled in stages was first presented on the terrain board. The exercises will last until June 4.

The Azerbaijani army successfully completed large-scale drills involving different types of troops held under the plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

The exercises had been held since May 16 and involved up to 15,000 military personnel. Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes were used for the exercises.