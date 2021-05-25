TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan appoints judges, chairmen of courts of appeal, some courts of first instance

24 May 2021 [20:15] - TODAY.AZ
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of judges and chairmen of the Courts of Appeal and a number of courts of the first instance on May 24.

The story will be updated.
