25.05.2021
15:35
Azerbaijan appoints judges, chairmen of courts of appeal, some courts of first instance
24 May 2021 [20:15] -
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of judges and chairmen of the Courts of Appeal and a number of courts of the first instance on May 24.
The story will be updated.
