TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian FM talks implementation of trilateral agreements in Karabakh region

24 May 2021 [17:08] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Today it is possible to say that the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, outlined in their statements dated November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] and January 11, 2021, are generally being successfully implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian 'Argumenty i Facty' (Arguments and Facts) newspaper, Trend reports.

"In particular, this concerns the elimination of the humanitarian, social and economic consequences of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], the restoration of transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus," Lavrov said.

“A joint Russian-Turkish center has been operating in the zone of the former Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since January 30 to control the ceasefire and all hostilities,” the minister said. “This center monitors possible violations only by means of visual observation.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/206263.html

Print version

Views: 10

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also