Iranian FM to visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia tomorrow on May 25, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan is part of ongoing consultations between officials of the two countries.

Within the visit, views will be exchanged on bilateral relations, regional and international issues.